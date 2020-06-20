France Televisions Affirms Commitment to Animation, Children & Family – Variety

France Televisions has confirmed its dedication to animation spanning all ages with the Paris-based public broadcaster asserting a raft of sequence and placing a name out for extra animated training and edutainment content material.

Talking throughout a web based press convention on the third day of this yr’s Digital Annecy animation competition, the broadcaster’s CEO Delphine Ernotte Cunci revealed the training service it launched for varsity youngsters throughout lockdown has doubled its viewers and it now needs to construct on this success.

France Tv grew to become the primary broadcaster in Europe to arrange faculty classes on TV this yr, with the purpose of reducing throughout the digital divide – broadcasting six hours of content material on France four and reaching over a million youngsters a day, in accordance to Ernotte Cunci.

An additional two hours of edutainment content material is also accessed by way of Okoo, the pubcaster’s on-line platform for teenagers aged three-twelve and their households, which launched final December.

The broadcaster’s director of younger audiences and animation, Tiphaine de Raguenel added that in lockdown 40 per cent extra content material was seen on Okoo, which has enabled the broadcaster to promote new content material.

Associated Tales

“Early studying training has due to this fact turn out to be basic and to any extent further a part of our funding in animation will go in the direction of edutainment exhibits which can echo the varsity program,” she mentioned.

Whereas de Raguenel added that a lot of this content material was live-action, the broadcaster is in search of extra animation on this space, which, she added, might convey the historical past and common data genres to life.

De Raguenel additionally emphasised that it was additionally searching for animated edutainment for older youngsters. “Historically edutainment has been aimed on the preschool market however this style has come to the fore throughout lockdown so we actually need to increase on that,” she added.

On this vein, De Raguenel introduced that the broadcaster is growing a ten-part brief format music sequence with “Peter and the Wolfe” producer Digital camera Lucina. “Luz et Los Sonidos” will give attention to a deaf woman who goes to a Beethoven live performance and discovers creatures of various colours rising from every instrument within the orchestra.

Elsewhere, France Televisions director of animation, Pierre Siracusa introduced a slew of animations for all ages, affirming the broadcaster’s dedication to enhance animation throughout its TV slots till 2022.

In growth is a French model of Zodiak Children’ profitable U.Okay. preschool animation sequence “Mumfie” and, within the higher pre-school class is the 52-part brief format sequence “Audrey’s Shelter” from Watch Subsequent Productions, following the exploits of a seven-year previous woman whose dad and mom rework their home into an animal shelter.

Luz et Los Sonidos

@Digital camera Lucida

Siracusa additionally enthused over two high-concept comedies geared toward older youngsters together with Monello Productions’ “Me at Your Age ” which sees a ten-year-old boy catapulted again in time when an grownup says “after I was your age” – forcing him to relive their experiences.

Additionally introduced was Cyber Group’s “50/50 Heroes”: a 52-parter which sees two half siblings uncover they every have half a superpower, and should work collectively and get to know each other higher to harness their items successfully.

Whereas France Televisons has been a number one backer of European Animation, a current Ampere Evaluation report into the French market reveals that general content material spend on the broadcaster is down by €1 million in contrast to this time final yr, with funding dropping from €2.1bn in 2018 and 2017 to €2bn in 2020.

Nevertheless, the report confirms that France Televisions remains to be one of the crucial prolific commissioners of authentic content material – ordering over 120 first run TV exhibits in 2019, in contrast to fellow pubcaster Arte’s 60 and its business rival TF1’s 40.

The general public broadcaster additionally remained the biggest commissioner of latest scripted exhibits final yr – commissioning 60 first run exhibits in 2019 in contrast with TF1’s 20 and M6’s 5.

And the excellent news for animators is that France Televisions shifted its funding final yr to favor scripted content material extra closely, commissioning a better variety of Comedy, Children & Family and Drama sequence.

In 2019 France Tv greater than doubled its variety of youngsters and household exhibits from seven exhibits to 15; comedy commissions rocketed from two in 2018 to eight final yr.

The Ampere report observes that French TV teams typically have risen to the challenges going through manufacturing through the COVID 19 pandemic – commissioning a flurry of alternative exhibits – with infotainment and interactive exhibits proving particularly to be “secure bets.”.

Nevertheless it warns that the shutdown of drama productions due to COVID 19 restrictions signifies that a scripted content material “hangover” remains to be to come.