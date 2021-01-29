France Televisions Poaches Walt Disney Company’s Manuel Alduy

The French broadcasting group France Televisions has employed Manuel Alduy, a well-respected French business government with profession spanning practically three many years. Alduy is presently senior VP of content material gross sales and improvement for the EMEA on the Walt Disney Firm.

Alduy will probably be becoming a member of France Televisions as head of cinema and worldwide improvement. France Televisions mentioned in a launch that it was a newly-created place which can permit Alduy to “spearhead the group’s technique with movies, but additionally by way of editorialization, exhibition, acquisitions and co-productions.”

Alduy’s job at France Televisions will mark his return to the French TV world he is aware of inside out. The manager certainly labored at Canal Plus Group for 22 years earlier than becoming a member of Twentieth Century Fox in 2016. At Canal Plus, Alduy performed a key function in constructing the group’s movie and TV technique as head of the movie division. He was additionally answerable for TV collection acquisitions and cast relationships with U.S. and European studios and manufacturing teams. Alduy then turned director of Canal Plus’ digital actions.

After leaving Canal Plus the place he had been a lot concerned in content material, Alduy’s profession took a unique flip at Twentieth Century Fox the place he was accountable for the sale of Fox and FX content material to broadcasters and SVOD companies throughout many nations within the EMEA area.

Alduy is the most recent senior rent of France Televisions. The corporate additionally lately tapped Diego Buñuel, a former Canal Plus government and host who additionally labored two years at Netflix as head of documentaries. France Televisions’ president Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, who joined the pubcaster in 2015, was simply reupped for a five-year time period.