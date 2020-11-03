France Terror Attack: France’s strong response to Al Qaeda, Airstrike killed 50 terrorists

France Terror Attack: Have been killed. According to media reports, about 50 Al-Qaeda terrorists have been killed in this French action. France has given a strong reply to Al Qaeda terrorists. France has launched airstrikes on the whereabouts of terrorists in Mali, in which France has revealed the killing of many terrorists. Also Read – 130 celebrities including Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Prashant Bhushan condemned France attacks, issued joint statement

The French government has said that more than 50 militants associated with al-Qaeda have been killed in a military operation in central Mali. France started an anti-jihadist campaign in the region last week. French Defense Minister Florence Parley said, "I would like to tell about an operation which is very important and which was carried out on 30 October. More than 50 terrorists have been killed under it and large quantities of weapons and explosives have been recovered. "

Colonel Frederick Barbary, spokesman for the French army, said, "Four terrorists have been captured." A suicide jacket has also been recovered. He told that this organization was preparing to attack the military base in the area.

This French operation took place in an area which is near the border of Burkina Faso and Niger. Here the army is fighting against the extremists. Parli is in the capital city of Bamako and has also met government ministers. He said that action was taken against the terrorists when the drone saw the motorcycles convoy and after that the army carried out airstrikes.