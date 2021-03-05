France TV Distribution Sells Widely Pascal Elbe’s ‘Hear Me Out’

France TV Distribution has closed a raft of gross sales on “Hear Me Out,” a romantic comedy directed by French actor-turned-helmer Pascal Elbé (“Thank You for Calling,” “Turk’s Head”).

The movie stars Elbé as Antoine, a fifty-year previous historical past professor who discovers that he’s shedding his listening to and begins having a recluse life due to his handicap. His encounter with Claire, a widow whose daughter is mute, will assist him open up once more to the world. Elbé stars reverse Sandrine Kiberlain (“9 Months Stretch”), François Berléand (“The best way to be a Good Spouse”), Emmanuelle Devos (“Learn My Lips”).

France TV Distribution offered the movie to a flurry of well-established distributors, together with Neue Visionen (Germany), Vertigo Movies Distribution (Benelux), New Cinema (Israel), BIM Distribuzione (Italy), JMH Distributions (Switzerland) and Vertigo Movies (Spain).

Elbé stated the movie was deeply private and impressed by his personal expertise after he found that he was turning into partially deaf.

“My relationship with others turned like an Italian comedy, a succession of tragic-comic adventures, and a battle to know, settle for and be accepted,” stated Elbé, including that the story of “Hear Me Out” allowed him to cope with common themes reminiscent of transmission, communication, distinction and passing time that are near him since his characteristic debut.

“Hear My Out” is produced by Jerico Movies (“La Famille Belier”) and Père & Movies. Diaphana Distribution is planning to launch the movie throughout the fourth quarter of 2021.