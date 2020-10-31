France v Ireland | Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, kick-off time

Welcome to Tremendous Saturday (at Halloween). France will take on Ireland in a vital Six Nations conflict to spherical off the event roughly eight months after it began in February.

And there’s loads using on the remaining Six Nations fixtures, this showdown specifically.

Ireland presently sit high of the desk however, by the time they face France, England are anticipated to have defeated Italy in a convincing method.

That leaves Ireland with the duty of dispatching a French aspect who additionally proceed to harbour hopes of lifting the crown.

Ought to England demolish Italy as anticipated, Ireland and France are more likely to want a bonus level victory over the opposite one to raise the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you’ll want to learn about how one can watch the France v Ireland Six Nations recreation live on TV and on-line.

What time is France v Ireland?

France v Ireland will kick off at 8:05pm on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

Take a look at our complete information for the total listing of Six Nations fixtures live on TV.

What channel is France v Ireland?

Followers can tune in to observe the primary half of the sport at no cost on BBC Two from 7:30pm earlier than switching over to observe the second half on BBC One from 9pm.

Easy methods to live stream France v Ireland

You may as well live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Take heed to France v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the sport will probably be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Ireland crew information

The France v Ireland crew information hasn’t been filed but, however as soon as it’s, we’ll convey you in control with the groups.

France: TBC

Ireland: TBC

France v Ireland prediction

This recreation will probably be precisely what neither aspect desires it to be: shut.

Each groups are determined for a bonus level on this one, that means we could possibly be in for fireworks as they go hammer and tongs for large scores.

A loud Parisian crowd might have tilted the chances additional in France’s favour, however although dwelling benefit counts for little in 2020, the hosts ought to have sufficient high quality to narrowly defeat Ireland, although that is probably not sufficient to stop England from triumphing total.

Prediction: France win

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Six Nations fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.