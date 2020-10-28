France v Ireland | Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, kick-off time

Welcome to Tremendous Saturday (at Halloween). France will take on Ireland in a vital Six Nations conflict to spherical off the match roughly eight months after it began in February.

And there’s lots using on the remaining Six Nations fixtures, this showdown specifically.

Ireland presently sit prime of the desk however, by the time they face France, England are anticipated to have defeated Italy in a convincing method.

That leaves Ireland with the duty of dispatching a French facet who additionally proceed to harbour hopes of lifting the crown.

Ought to England demolish Italy as anticipated, Ireland and France are more likely to want a bonus level victory over the opposite one to elevate the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it is advisable to learn about how you can watch the France v Ireland Six Nations recreation live on TV and on-line.

What time is France v Ireland?

France v Ireland will kick off at 8:05pm on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

Take a look at our complete information for the total record of Six Nations fixtures live on TV.

What channel is France v Ireland?

Followers can tune in to look at the primary half of the sport at no cost on BBC Two from 7:30pm earlier than switching over to look at the second half on BBC One from 9pm.

The right way to live stream France v Ireland

You can even live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Take heed to France v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the sport shall be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Ireland staff information

The France v Ireland staff information hasn’t been filed but, however as soon as it’s, we’ll carry you in control with the groups.

France: TBC

Ireland: TBC

France v Ireland prediction

This recreation shall be precisely what neither facet desires it to be: shut.

Each groups are determined for a bonus level on this one, which means we may very well be in for fireworks as they go hammer and tongs for giant scores.

A loud Parisian crowd might have tilted the chances additional in France’s favour, however despite the fact that house benefit counts for little in 2020, the hosts ought to have sufficient high quality to narrowly defeat Ireland, although that is probably not sufficient to forestall England from triumphing total.

Prediction: France win

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Six Nations fixtures on TV information.

When you’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.