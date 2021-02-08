France’s APC Boards Sales on Awaited Icelandic Thriller ‘Blackport’

France’s APC (About Premium Content material) has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to “Blackport,” an Icelandic political thriller set in a small fishing village and impressed by true occasions.

“Blackport” received the Sequence Mania Award on the Berlinale Co-Professional Sequence pitching occasion in 2018 and was teased at this yr’s digital TV Drama Imaginative and prescient, a part of Sweden’s Goteborg Movie Competition, the largest film-TV occasion in Scandinavia, the place the producers showcased footage highlighting the forthright confrontation between lead characters and a bohemian scene from a boom-time iceland.

Co-written and co-directed by Gísli Örn Garðarsson (“Ragnarök”) and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (“The Witcher”), “Blackport” filmed throughout the pandemic via the summer time in Reykjavik and within the Westfjords.

The sequence opens within the early Eighties when the fishing trade was booming in Iceland and follows a younger married couple who construct a small fishing empire in a village together with a gaggle of pals, however see their livelihoods threatened when the federal government begins imposing restrictive fishing quotas. These set the chums on a bitter collision course. “Blackport” has been described as a political and household saga set towards the backdrop of historic occasions that formed Iceland between the Eighties and the Nineties.

Probably the most awaited sequence to be sneak-peeked at Göteborg, “Blackport” marks the primary co-production between the upscale Franco-German channel Arte and Icelandic public broadcaster RUV. The sequence is produced by Nana Alfredsdóttir, Örn Garðarsson and Hlynur Haraldsson at Vesturport, and co-produced by Andrew Eaton and Justin Thompson on the U.Ok. banner Turbine Studios. The native solid contains Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir (“Fangar”).

APC’s present roster additionally contains Kate Ashfield (“Born to Kill”), Finnish thriller sequence and Canneseries standout “Man in Room 301,” which has bought to Arte, BBC, RTBF, NOP and AMC Spain, and most just lately Wowow in Japan. APC can also be promoting one other Finnish sequence, the interval spy thriller “Shadow Strains,” written by Katri and Kirsti Manninen. The Chilly Conflict-set present’s second season is launching in just a few months.

APC is a Paris-based boutique studio headed by Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel. The corporate is energetic within the growth, manufacturing, financing and worldwide gross sales of upscale TV packages.