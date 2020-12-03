France’s Cesar Awards to Host In-Person Ceremony on March 12

The Cesar Awards, France’s highest movie honors, have confirmed that the ceremony can be held on March 12, ideally as an in-person present. The forty sixth version of the awards may also be broadcast reside on Canal Plus. A spokesperson for the Cesar Academy instructed Selection {that a} digital present can also be being thought of and a ultimate choice on the format of the ceremony can be taken after January 20.

The occasion usually takes place in late February, so a mid-March date isn’t a giant stretch. France has been dealing with the second wave of the pandemic and theaters are due to reopen on Dec. 15 after a 47-day shutdown.

“Within the face of the pandemic we’ve struggled with for months and which marked 2020, the Cesar ceremony will supply a second of celebration and assist for movies, and extra typically, tradition,” mentioned the French Academy of Arts and Sciences.

“[The ceremony] pays homage to all those that have launched their movies in 2020 despite the uncertainties and obstacles; to cinemas that did all the things they may to welcome loyal moviegoers; and particularly to all of the artists and crew members who’ve suffered from this case,” mentioned the Academy.

French actor Marina Foïs will succeed Florence Foresti as emcee of the ceremony, which can observe strict well being protocols.

The working mannequin and company management of the Cesar Academy was overhauled earlier this 12 months following an enormous backlash over its allegedly opaque practices.

The establishment is now overseen by Veronique Cayla, the previous boss of the Franco-German public tradition channel Arte France. Vice chair is Eric Toledano, the favored co-director of smash-hit “The Intouchables” and a key member of the movie guild ARP.

The board’s new administration board consists of Fois and Antoine Reinartz, administrators Pascale Ferran and Cédric Klapisch, screenwriters Olivier Gorce and Julier Peyr, producers Alain Attal and Marie-Ange Luciani, publicist and agent Sébastien Cauchon and Elisabeth Tanner, UniFrance’s managing director Danièla Elstner and distributor Alexandre Mallet-Man, and Christine Beauchemin-Flot and Richard Patry, who’re repping exhibitors.