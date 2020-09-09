France’s defense minister will join Rafale’s induction program, cooperation can be found on the case of China and Pakistan

new Delhi: Tensions continue between India China over LAC. In such a situation, Rafael will join the Indian Army fleet on Thursday. On this special occasion, a ceremony has been organized at Ambala Airbase. France’s Defense Minister Parley will accompany his 80-member delegation to India for this program. In such a situation, there is a possibility that India can get France’s support against China and Pakistan. Also Read – ‘Historical Achievement for Self-reliant India’: DRDO successfully tests Made-in-India hypersonic vehicle

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and other officials will also be present in the ceremonies to be held at Ambala airbase. These aircraft will be deployed at Ambala airbase only after induction. The subject of discussion in this is that in this program, the French Defense Minister will come with his 80 member delegation to participate in this program.

It is being told that during this time a discussion can also be held to increase security and cooperation between Rajnath Singh and the French Defense Minister. Let me tell you that this program has been organized at a time when China is trying to increase tension and infiltrate along the border. For this reason, this program is being linked with defense policy and foreign policy.