Frances McDormand to Star in Women Talking From Director Sarah Polley

Frances McDormand is producing and starring in a movie adaptation of the novel “Women Talking,” with Sarah Polley directing for MGM’s just lately relaunched Orion Footage.

Orion and Plan B introduced the mission on Thursday. Polley will direct from her personal script, based mostly on Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel. McDormand is producing through her Hear/Say Productions. She introduced the mission initially to Plan B after buying the rights.

“Women Talking,” which was printed in 2018, follows a bunch of ladies in an remoted Mennonite spiritual colony in Bolivia as they battle to reconcile their religion with a sequence of sexual assaults dedicated by the colony’s males. The ebook was named to a number of best-of-2018 lists, together with these by The New York Instances E book Evaluate, NPR, The Washington Put up and The New York Instances.

McDormand stars in Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a prime contender for awards in the approaching months. It’s the primary film to win the highest prizes at each the Venice and Toronto movie festivals. It additionally received finest movie, director and cinematography on the Boston Society of Movie Critics Awards, and is nominated for finest function on the 2021 Gotham Awards, together with McDormand for finest actress.

McDormand obtained finest actress Oscars in Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Fargo,” and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri.” She produced “Each Secret Factor” and “Olive Kitteridge,” receiving Emmys for actress in a restricted sequence and for excellent restricted sequence, as an government producer, for the latter.

Polley directed “Away From Her” and obtained an Oscar nomination for tailored screenplay. She additionally helmed “Take This Waltz” and “Tales We Inform.” She government produced and wrote the Netflix restricted sequence “Alias, Grace,” which she tailored from Margaret Atwood’s novel.

Polley is represented by WME, GGA and Circle of Confusion. McDormand is represented by UTA and Circle of Confusion. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.