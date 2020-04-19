General News

France’s Pinot can’t wait to be on the road again with Tour in mind

April 19, 2020
1 Min Read




60 minutes in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot can’t wait to be allowed to coach at the freeway as soon as extra as part of his preparation for the Tour de France after the race used to be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment