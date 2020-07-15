France’s TF1 Adapts ‘Is That Really Your Voice?’ As ‘Good Singers’ – Variety

French broadcaster TF1 will air leisure present “Good Singers,” hosted by TV persona Anthony Lambert, from July 17.

The weekly prime time present relies on Istanbul-headquartered distributor International Company’s authentic format “Is That Really Your Voice?,” created by Izzet Pinto, during which a panel should choose the gifted singers from a gaggle primarily based purely on their look.

Pinto stated: “The concept for the present got here from watching the singer Susan Boyle, who rose to fame on a expertise present. That impressed me to create this format. Her voice didn’t match her look and created huge stunning moments for the viewers. This sense led me to create this concept.”

Within the present, two groups of three celebrities every compete in opposition to each other. In every episode, 12 contestants will take the stage, every with a numbered label, and every pretending to be singer. The celebrities’ aim is to tell apart the fakes from the real artists among the many candidates. The successful workforce’s prize cash shall be donated to a charity.

Istanbul-based International Company’s portfolio consists of dramas resembling “1001 Nights,” “Magnificent Century,” “Damaged Items” and “Mom.” Lately, the enterprise has diversified into codecs resembling way of life, expertise, courting and sport reveals, with standouts together with “Procuring Monsters,” “Maintain Your Mild Shining,” “Good Bride” and “The Remix.”

International Company not too long ago inked a distribution cope with STXtv for Netflix Authentic docudrama collection “Rise of Empires: Ottoman,” to promote the property solely in Latin America. The six-episode collection is produced by Purple Arrow Studios-backed Karga Seven Footage and chronicles the rise of Ottoman ruler Mehmed II, aka Mehmed the Conqueror.