Francescoli revealed when he thought Gallardo was leaving River Plate and compared Ezequiel Barco to a club idol

Marcelo Gallardo and Enzo Francescoli, coach and manager of River plate (Télam)

Enzo Francescoli participated as a guest of TeamF from ESPN and referred to several important issues related to River Plate. The manager and idol of the Millionaire He revealed when he thought that Marcelo Gallardo would stop being the club’s coach. “With Gallardo we have the same ideas. This year is the one I thought was going away, I saw it wanting to think, to review everything. I saw it with a feeling that I could leave.” recognized the Uruguayan. In addition, about the daily treatment he stated: “I never argued with Gallardo. He would never bring a player if I know that the coach does not like him, if he is not going to put him in”.

And I add: “From Marcelo I was surprised by the informal talks with him, one on a plane and another at his house, La Lucila, because of his conviction. He amply demonstrated it and surprised even me. Being a coach is very unfair, you have to make painful decisions. He does it with incredible coldness. I knew him, he has personality, he is smart. He has the ability to think a lot. You ask him something and he takes his time.”

In another order, compared Esquiel Barcoone of the team’s reinforcements from Atlanta United of the United States MLS, with Ortega Burrito. “It reminds me of Ariel in electricity in movements, in braking and starting at the same time. He is a type of player that we needed a lot. In the hand to hand he unbalances a lot. He generates a lot of movement in the defense when they are closed, with a good dribble very short, ”he described.

Other outstanding phrases of Francescoli:

“Still we did not start negotiations with CastellanosIt depends on how the negotiations are. We need to see well, if we don’t release quotas we can’t bring anyone. We depend on what is determined with Carrascal, who could not have the game that he can have, perhaps due to youth, some take longer to mature”.

“Marcelo’s and everyone’s conviction is to continue, not to stay. That is why we are trying to reach an important market and we have to go for more”.

“Angileri at the moment does not play in River anymore. You can’t be aware if you want sports to leave the other aside, and many players have been given to us for that matter. Given the conditions of Argentine football, unfortunately in some cases there is no other way to try to negotiate. Especially considering that both with Angileri and Benjamin Rollheiser we had agreed the contract with them.

“Julián Álvarez is very professional, a very calm boy. He’s going to one of the best teams in the world (Manchester City) and it’s like nothing happened in his life. Nothing changed his way of beingI don’t think he has any problem having been sold.”

“Many wanted it and few could (by Julián Álvarez). Until a powerful man appeared who can do everything. When a situation like this appears, it is time, a team that plays similar to what you are used to, with a coach who is going to generate a lot of things for you”.

“It is an honor that Guardiola talks about River. River and City are the ones who play the best”.

“Dealing with Gallardo is very easy for me. Before being a sports director and a coach, we were friends and we experienced a lot of things as a player and in a group for many years. I go to Ezeiza and sometimes I hardly even talk to Marcelo, but to other collaborators. There are times that yes, we chat for a couple of hours. It is much simpler than what everyone thinks. The talks are very fluid, that’s why I’m in a very comfortable place”.

“The player who surprised me the most from day one and it continues to amaze me it helmet. His versatility and technique is incredible. He plays well on both sides, he has incredible technique, and for his physique he is a good defender”.

“After the preseason it is difficult for us to start. Union beat us very well. We could have been at a disadvantage before. The hit with reality is that all the teams are going to play you like that. We must bear in mind that we are the last champion and we have to roll up our sleeves”.

“I always miss the player days. Even though I’m fine here and the same with the company, along with soccer friends and the TV channel, which I can’t complain about, I never found something that gave me the satisfaction of going out on the pitch and expressing something with the ball”.

