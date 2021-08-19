Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, Actor In ‘Spartacus’ And ‘The Horizon,’ Dies At 33

Francis (Frankie) Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who gave the impression in Starz sequence Spartacus, died at his house in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 14. He was once 33.

Mossman’s consultant, Kathryn Rawlings, showed the actor’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter. A reason for demise was once now not cited.

The actor performed Vitus in Spartacus: Vengeance Unleashed and Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Mossman’s further credit come with NZ cleaning soap opera Shortland Side road and youngsters sequence Superb Atypical Pals.

Extra not too long ago, Mossman gave the impression in LGBTQ internet sequence The Horizon, which was once made right into a tv film from Australian director Stephan Elliot.

In a message posted to Mossman’s ability company, a spokesperson wrote: “It’s with deep disappointment that we record the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been a part of the KR Actors whānau for a few years and was once effectively liked within the trade and by way of his friends. All the time a ray of sunshine and a effectively of positivity and a laugh, Francis will likely be very much overlooked. Our hearts succeed in out to Francis and his circle of relatives all through this unimaginably tough time.”

Mossman’s closing credit score was once within the brief movie Dis-Attach.

The actor’s brothers Laurence and Jeremy have arrange an internet fundraiser with GoFundMe to lend a hand with funeral bills. Mossman was once described as a “well-respected member of the performing group and located a supportive and endearing circle of relatives group in Sydney.”