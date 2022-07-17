Francisco Cerúndolo and Sebastián Báez continue to make history in Sweden and will play the Bastad ATP final

The Nordea Open de Bastad is being a dream tournament for Argentine tennis. The Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo continues with his overwhelming step in Swedish territory by beating the Spanish Pablo Carreño 6-3 and 6-2 in 1 hour and 17 minutes of play and get into the final of this ATP 250. Later, his compatriot Sebastián Báez followed in his footsteps by leaving the Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 and 6-4. It will be the second final between albicelestes in this tournament (this Sunday, from 9 -Argentina time-, by ESPN and Strar +).

With this result, Cerúndolo continues to clearly grow on the circuit by reaching his second final on the ATP circuit and making sure he enters the Top 35 of the world ranking for the first time in his career.

Francisco, in addition to the speed with which he played, which made any type of reaction impossible for the European, had 68 percent on his first serve and saved two of the three break points against him. He also took 4 of the 8 break chances he had during the match.

“This tournament is fantastic, I feel at home. The warmth of the people, the field… Everything reminds me of Buenos Aires”said the porteño with a smile drawn on his face.

The one trained by Kevin Konfederak had a hard road to reach the definition of the tournament, since had to defeat the Portuguese Pedro Sousa (6-4 and 6-3), the Norwegian and first seeded in the tournament Casper Ruud (6-4, 3-6 and 7-5), the Russian Aslán Karatsev (7-5 ​​and 6 -1) and Spanish, 18th on the planet and fifth best seed. The native of Gijón, for his part, came from being the executioner of the Argentine Diego Schwartzman (third best racket in the championship). He before him surpassed the Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka and the Spanish Albert Ramos.

This will be the second final for Cerúndolo in his career. The previous one was at the ATP in Buenos Aires in 2021, when he succumbed to the experience of Peque Schwartzman 6-1 and 6-2. “That time I arrived very tired, it was my first final and I had just played the qualy. I learned a lot from that experience, I hope it goes better for me tomorrow”, he stated.

Later, Sebastián Báez gave the other blow of the day to confirm a totally albiceleste final. The 21-year-old tennis player beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 and now he will go in search of the second title as a professional in his career.

The one led by Sebastián Guitérrez has been having a great week by winning throughout the tournament against rivals such as the Italian Fabio Fognini (6-3 and 6-4), the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich (6-2 and 6-3) and the Austrian Dominic Thiem (6-2, 6-7 and 6-4). His opponent, second-seeded, debuted in the tournament by eliminating Argentine Federico Coria 7-5, 4-6, 7-6. He also defeated Serbian Laslo Djere (7-5 ​​and 6-4).

Báez, unlike Cerúndolo, already knows what it means to be a champion as a professional. Her first and only title was achieved this year at the Estoril ATP, where she won 6-3, 6-2 against the American Frances Tiafoe in the definition. She was also second this year on the clay in Santiago.

This contest that takes place on clay has some albicelestes among its champions, such as Carlos Berlocq in 2013 (against the Spanish Fernando Verdasco) and Mariano Zabaleta in 2003 and 2004 (against the Ecuadorian Nicolás Lapentti and his compatriot Gastón Gaudio).

Another important fact is that for the third consecutive edition there will be an Argentine in the final. Juan Ignacio Londero (2019) and Federico Coria (2021) were runners-up in the two most recent editions of the Swedish ATP 250 clay tournament.

