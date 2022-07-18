Francisco Cerúndolo beat Sebastián Báez in the ATP Bastad final and won the first title of his career

Two of the players who are part of the new breed of Argentine tennis met in the final, but there was one of them who ended up as the winner. Francisco Cerúndolo beat Sebastián Báez 7-6 (4) and 6-2 and won the ATP Bastad in Sweden. In this way, the tennis player who from next week will enter the list of the best 30 rackets in the world, won the first title of his career.

The first set showed a frenetic pace between the two, and also the parity in various aspects of the game, so much so that the partial was defined in the tie break. Cerúndolo had four break chances in the sixth game and managed to break Báez’s serve, who did the same in game 11 of the initial round after having six break chances. In the definition, Francisco took better advantage of his forehand and quickly took advantage to later consolidate the partial victory by 7-4.

With the advantage, both reacted differently. Cerúndolo continued at a good level, and Báez was emotionally affected by losing the opening set. With breaks in the third and fifth game, the native of Buenos Aires took advantage and became owner of the second quarter to stay with a resounding 6-2.

“Is incredible. It means a lot to me. I played a great game. I also want to congratulate Seba because he has been having a great year”, said Francisco after receiving the trophy. “I think I’m playing good tennis since the year started, not as good as I could have done in the dust.”

It should be remembered that in last year’s edition, Federico Coria He was runner-up after losing to the Norwegian Casper Ruud. In 2019, John Ignatius Londoner could not against the Chilean Nicolás Jarry. Cerúndolo is the third Argentine to be crowned in Swedish territory and the title number 227 for Argentine tennis.

Cerúndolo’s emotion after winning his first title (Twitter / @NordeaOpen)

Charles Berlocq in 2013 (against the Spanish Fernando Verdasco) and Mariano Zabaleta in 2003 and 2004 (against the Ecuadorian Nicolás Lapentti and his compatriot Gastón Gaudio), they did celebrate in Sweden.

Cerúndolo, who until today was ranked 39th, achieved a great victory to advance to the title match: beat Spanish Pablo Carreño 6-3 and 6-2 and qualified for his second final of the ATP circuit. For his part, Báez, who already has a title (he won in Estoril this year), managed to take one of the candidates out of the race to win the tournament: he beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4.

Cerúndolo’s path to the final was tough. The tennis player whose coach is Old Confederacy had to defeat the Portuguese Pedro Sousa (6-4 and 6-3), the Norwegian, last champion and first seeded in the tournament Casper Ruud (6-4, 3-6 and 7-5), to Russian Aslán Karatsev (7-5 and 6-1) and the Spaniard, 18 on the planet and fifth best seeded.

The 23-year-old tennis player will seek to celebrate his first championship as a professional. The previous opportunity that he reached a final was at the ATP in Buenos Aires 2021, when he could not face the experience of Diego Schwartzman, who beat him by a resounding 6-1 and 6-2. “That time I arrived very tired, it was my first final and I had just played the qualy. I learned a lot from that experience, I hope it goes better for me tomorrow”, he stated after the victory against Carreño.

In the case of Báez, who broke into the world of tennis with his participation in the 2018 Buenos Aires Olympic Games, he has so far completed a great week by prevailing throughout the tournament against difficult rivals such as the Italian Fabio Fognini (6-3 and 6-4), the Spanish Alexander Davidovich (6-2 and 6-3) and the Austrian Dominic Thiem (6-2, 6-7 and 6-4) before beating Rublev.

So far in 2022, the 21-year-old player directed by Sebastián Guitérrez has already shouted champion. She was her at the ATP Estoril, where she beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2 in the final. In the other definition of him, he fell on the brick dust of Santiago, in Chile, against the Spaniard Pedro Martínez.

