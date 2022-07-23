Francisco Cerúndolo stretched his undefeated record: he beat Aslan Karatsev and advanced to the Hamburg ATP semifinals

Summary: Francisco Cedúndolo’s win over Aslan Karatsev at the ATP Hamburg

These are unforgettable days for the Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolowho has just won his first trophy as a professional and is advancing steadily with the intention of winning a second title: this Friday he won by 6-3, 4-6 y 7-6 to russian Aslan Karatsev and qualified for the semifinals of the ATP Hamburgwhere he will face the Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the definition.

Cerúndolochampion last week in the Bastad ATPwhere he also won for the first time against a Top Ten -was imposed on Casper Ruud (5th) in the round of 16–, got rid of Karatsev in a game that had a very tight definition and that saw the Argentine achieve victory in the tiebreak of the third set.

Especially during that third set, the Argentine player from 23 years raised several break points serving 1-3 and managed to break his rival’s serve when serving for the match. It was a battle that lasted exactly 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Francisco Cerúndolo will face the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg ATP semifinals (Photo: @hamburgopen)

With his victory over Karatsevwho had already won the Swedish contest that saw him consecrate himself a few days ago (7-5 ​​and 6-1), obtained his eighth win in a row. They are victories that allow Fran Cerúndolo gain ground in ranking ATP: He was in 30th place but the live ranking already places him in 24th place.

before the italian Lorenzo Musettiwhom he never previously faced, Cerúndolo will play this Saturday fifth semifinal on the professional circuit. So far, record two wins and two losses In this instance. This year he has played the semis in three tournaments: he lost to Schwartzman In janeiro river and fell before Ruud at the Masters 1000 in Miami, but beat Pablo Carreno Busta in Bastide.

On the other side of the table, who advances steadily is the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, great favorite to be in the definition on Sunday. The young man from 19 yearsfirst seeded in the tournament, decisively defeated Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals (6-0 and 6-2) and wait for the winner of the duel between Alex Molcan y Borna Coric.

