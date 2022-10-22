Franck Ribéry retired: the moving cry in his last game as a professional footballer

The crying of Franck Ribéry in his last match

to their 39 yearsfrench footballer Franck Ribery He has decided to communicate that the time has come to end his career due to constant knee problems. And a day after the announcement, the Gallic player had a deserved recognition in the victory that the Salerno harvested this Saturday in the A league before him Spice (1-0). Ribery he was applauded by his team’s audience and couldn’t help but get emotional.

He was the undisputed protagonist of the meeting that opened the day on Saturday at the Soccer Italian. Ribery He broke down in tears before the start of the game, during the warm-up, when the stands gave him a warm welcome, befitting his fantastic sporting career.

Ribery He has been at the highest level for almost twenty years, since he played with the France national team at the end of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and won the trophy UEFA Champions League with the Bayern Munich in 2013. Much of his career was spent at the Bavarian club, where he became a figure.

Franck Ribery decided to retire from football as he could not continue at Salernitana due to knee injuries (Photo: REUTERS)

His companions from Salerno they gave him the victory thanks to a great goal from the Italian Pasquale Mazzocchi, who took a loose ball at the edge of the area and with a right shot sent the ball into the corner. In the final minutes, Spice went in search of the tie but without success. The mistake of both teams left the score static and the team of Ribery got another three points, so they are ninth in the table with 13 pointsawaiting the results of Sassuolo and Torino on this day.

Franck Riberywho will start working from now on in the coaching staff of the Salerno, revealed that physical problems have forced his goodbye. “Despite the efforts I have made in the last three months, the pain in the knee has only gotten worse and the doctors are clear: I have no choice but to stop playing. So I must finish my career as a professional player, ”he explained in a video posted on social networks.

Franck Ribéry was champion of the Champions League with Bayern Münich.

Ribery He played for several clubs, including the Olympique Marseille and the Fiorentinabut his most successful period was in the Bayern Munich, where he won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the Champions League during a cycle that spanned 12 years. He left the Bayern as a free player in 2019 and played for the Fiore for two seasons before joining Salerno last year.

could only dispute 23 parties last season and this season he played just twice in August of this season before getting injured again. Salerno confirmed that it had agreed to terminate the winger’s contract, but added that Ribery will continue to work for the club. “This is the end of a chapter, my chapter as a player, but not of my professional history, of that you can be sure”concluded Ribery in his farewell message.

