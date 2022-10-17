Franco Armani’s errors in Rosario Central’s two goals against River Plate

* The conquest of Véliz after the rebound of Armani

In a particular match, due to the special climate that surrounded the Monumental because it was the last match of Marcelo Gallardo as a technician River Plate in the Núñez redoubt, the development was opened with an unforced error of Franco Armani, so many times hero throughout the cycle of the Doll. It happened after 13 minutes, and the goalkeeper’s mistake allowed Alejo Veliz break the 0-0 and put in advantage to Rosario Center, for date 26 of the Professional League.

Esequiel Barco tried to cover the ball from behind, before the voracious mark of two men from Central who pressed him. As he did every time he recovered the ball, Tevez’s team shot out with several men, occupying the spaces that the local team left on offense. The crossing went to Gino Infantino, who drove something overturned to the left and, on the run, took out a not-so-powerful shot. Armani gave an unexpected rebound and Véliz, the same one who scored the goal that defined the classic against Newell’s, played with an empty goal.

Could the ball’s spikes make it difficult for former Atlético Nacional before reaching his gloves? It’s a posibility. The shout came moments after Vélez left hand in hand and made the crossbar shake with his shot, but the action had been invalidated for offside.

The circumstance of the goal ended up being a mirror of how the alternatives developed in the first half. River, with the ball, based on the handling of Juanfer Quintero and the mobility and participation of all midfielders, plus the rise of the full-backs. El Scoundrel, careful to leave quickly, placing several men in the transition.

And at the beginning of the complement, Armani made another decisive mistake, this time shared with his teammates. At 3 minutes, Lautaro Blanco changed pace and overwhelmed Enzo Pérez on the leftsent a low cross that passed to the center backs, the goalkeeper threw himself, but his response was weak again and he was unable to deflect, and again Alejo Véliz went through the box and billed the 2-0.

