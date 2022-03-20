Franco Colapinto rounded off a good weekend in his Formula 3 debut

The moment in which Franco Colapinto is surpassed by Victor Martins. Pilar’s kid lost pace with his car in the second Formula 3 race. He finished third, but received a five-second penalty for exceeding the limits of the track.

positive balance for Franco Colapinto in his debut at Formula 3 at the Sakhir International Autodrome as part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Argentine finished third on the track in the second race he led halfway through, but a loss of pace prevented him from staying ahead. It should be remembered that his team, the Van Amersfoort Racing (VAR), also debuts in the category. The young man from Pilar took pole positions on Friday and this Sunday he started ahead.

Colapinto generated great enthusiasm in the Argentine fans because he is in the second divisional prelude to F1 and shows that he has talent and character to measure himself against more experienced drivers and teams in F3. Despite this, the native of Buenos Aires was competitive from the first moment this weekend and surprised everyone by setting the best record in the classification made on Friday.

The specialty has two races and on Saturday, in which the first 12 places in the classification are reversed, he had a good job until on the fourth lap he had a contact with the Czech Roman Stanek (Trident) and had to enter the pits to change the trunk. He returned to the track and was able to finish 25th in the race that the Frenchman won Isack Hadjar (Hitech Grand Prix).

Franco in his monoposto about to go out on the track (@jamesg_photo)

On Sunday Colapinto started from the pole positions (best starting place) and led until the middle of the race when his car began to lose pace due to the loss of grip on the track due to tire wear. He was first surpassed by the French Victor Martins (ART Grand Prix) and then by the Monegasque Arthur Leclerc (Prema), Charles’s younger brother.

While Colapinto was able to finish third on track and could have taken a podium finish, he was later handed a five-second penalty for going over circuit limits and his final position was fifth.

Franco was able to add 10 points and is seventh in the championship led by Martins, but the nine-date season is just beginning and the Argentine will have chances to take revenge. If the absolute premiere of the driver and team is considered, the thumbs up describes the work in the start played in Bahrain. The next date will be from April 21 to 23 in Imola, Italy.

Franco Colapinto rounded off a good debut in Formula 3 (@BulletSportsMgt)

After being the Argentine karting champion, Colapinto arrived in Europe in 2019 and at the age of 16 he was champion of the Spanish Formula 4 with Fernando Alonso’s team. After shining in the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand in February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the activity, but when he resumed he showed his good performance again: he was third in the championship in the European Formula Renault in 2020with two victories included, and in 2021 he debuted in the Sport Prototypes and with the G-Drive Racing squad he competed in the European Endurance and in his first time at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he finished seventh in his class (LMP2).

The last two months of 2021 the agreement with the VAR team was closed and apart from F3, Franco will also continue in LMP2 and Formula Regional. The Dutch squad is competing in F3 against bigger budget teams with decades of experience such as ART, Trident, Prema (a junior Ferrari team) and Carlin.

Colapinto’s presence in the F1 environment produced much expectation among Argentine fans who once again dream of having a driver in the Máxima. the last one was Gastón Mazzacane in 2001.

