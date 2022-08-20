Franco Escobar, the former Newell’s player, joined an esports team

As esports expands, it also becomes a more interesting space for actors from other fields to join. Along these lines, more and more representatives of traditional sports decide to join the scene in different roles. The latest news about this trend comes from Santa Fe as WAP Esports presented Franco Escobar -former Newell’s player- as its new General Manager .

The soccer player, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC, will become part of the sports structure of the organization that has already served two years. As explained in the statement that accompanied the news, Franco “landed in the esports ecosystem with the premise of helping in the development of these in the city and the region.”

“That someone like Franco has been interested in joining us to work also speaks of the work we do every day at WAP. I think the strongest thing about this new bond is the fact that here all the actors share the same values ​​and love for the city and esports yes That’s not something you find every day.” Alberto SeibCEO of the team.

In addition to generating new opportunities for the organization, with the incorporation They look for the soccer player to contribute his experience in traditional sports and his perspective regarding the professional development of the players. . In the statement they explained that, within the framework of their entry, they are working on the launch of FIFA 23, adding four prominent players from the scene.

In parallel, they are looking for the incorporation to impact other disciplines, such as Counter Strike, League Of Legends or other games that are being considered. Among the objectives is the next edition of the Unity League Flow and the return to the Master Flow League.

Currently, WAP Esports It has a presence in some of the main leagues in the country and has two gaming houses in Rosario. However, along with the announcement they also announced that they are working on the unification of both with the aim of developing a larger location that allows them to develop new business opportunities and content creation.

“ For us, electronic sports have always been synonymous with providing growth opportunities for all those who were, are and will be part of ; that will not be lost, but on the contrary, it will deepen”, highlighted Seib.

