Francois de Brugada Heads Banijay France After Endemol Shine Takeover

Following Banijay’s takeover of Endemol Shine Group, Nicolas Coppermann, president of Endemol Shine France, will probably be stepping down on the finish of July, with François de Brugada taking the helm of Banijay France.

As CEO of Banijay France, de Brugada will spearhead the mixed unscripted and scripted footprint and lead the corporate’s expertise base.

Submit takeover, Banijay France will comprise 10 manufacturing outfits, together with Journey Line Productions, Endemol Shine France, Banijay Studios France, H20 Productions, Banijay Manufacturing Media, KM Productions and Banijay Productions France, amongst others. The providing will embody some extremely standard manufacturers akin to “Koh Lanta,” “Fort Boyard,” “Taratata,” “Miss France,” “Les 12 Coups de midi,” “Touche Pas à Mon Poste,” “28 minutes,” “Les enfants de la télé,” “Les Marseillais” and “Une saison au zoo.”

De Brugada has been with Banijay since its inception in 2008, taking part in a pivotal position in its worldwide growth. He grew to become CEO for Banijay France since 2015.

“François has been with Banijay for the reason that begin. Enjoying a big position within the globalization of the enterprise from the phrase go, he has gone on to construct an extremely robust footprint for us in France,” mentioned Marco Bassetti, who additionally described de Brugada as a “first-class strategic and commercially-minded participant.”

De Brugada mentioned, “Banijay France has lengthy been the house of a few of the nation’s greatest expertise and I’m honored to be welcoming a bunch of latest inventive entrepreneurs into the fold.”

“Combining the strengths of each teams, I hope that Banijay France will proceed to be a famend residence for the highest manufacturers within the nation and IP that travels the globe,” mentioned de Brugada, who praised Coppermann for constructing “a powerful operation in Endemol Shine France and efficiently [putting] the model on the scripted map in France.”

De Brugada will probably be taking on an interim managing director place alongside his CEO tasks when Coppermann leaves the corporate on the finish of the month.