Frank Bielec, ‘Buying and selling Areas’ Designer, Dies at 74 – Variety

Frank Bielec, a designer on the TLC sequence “Buying and selling Areas,” died on Friday evening after struggling a coronary heart assault. He was 72.

TLC shared the information on the community’s Twitter account on Saturday morning.

“A tragic day for the TLC household as we study of the passing of beloved ‘Buying and selling Areas’ designer Frank Bielec. We’ll miss and keep in mind him fondly, his quirky type and fantastic humorousness. We share our love and condolences with the complete Bielec household at this tough time,” TLC mentioned.

Bielec appeared on the house adorning sequence throughout its authentic run from 2000 to 2008 on TLC. Greater than 20 designers have been part of the present, however Bielec was one of many core group that was featured in each season. He additionally returned when the sequence was revived in 2018.

Vern Yip, one other designer on each “Buying and selling Areas” sequence, posted a tribute to Bielec on Twitter.

“Beautiful Frank Bielec handed away as we speak from problems following a coronary heart assault. Humorous, clever, good and proficient, he all the time lent perspective and levity to each scenario. Thanks for all the time being type to me. I’ll miss you dearly buddy,” he wrote.

Ty Pennington, a carpenter on “Buying and selling Areas” who went on to host “Excessive Makeover: Residence Version” on ABC, added “You may be missed Frank.”

The TLC sequence was profitable sufficient to launch a number of spinoffs, together with “Buying and selling Areas: Household,” “Buying and selling Areas: Boys vs. Ladies” and “Buying and selling Areas: Residence Free.”