Frank Lupo Useless: Writer-Producer Known for ‘A-Staff,’ ‘Hunter’ was 66

Frank Lupo, the TV writer-producer who was a frequent collaborator with Stephen J. Cannell within the Nineteen Eighties on such high-octane dramas as “The A-Staff,” “Hunter” and “Wiseguy,” has died. He was 66.

Lupo died Feb. 18 at his dwelling in Florida, in response to his sister, Linda Pleasure Sullivan.

Lupo’s work in TV took off within the late Nineteen Seventies when he wrote for such collection as “Battlestar Galactica,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “B.J. and the Bear” and “The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo.”

Lupo labored on the Common Tv lot in the identical period as Cannell, the prolific showrunner behind “The Rockford Recordsdata” and “Baretta.” Lupo wrote a number of episodes of Cannell’s ABC dramedy “The Best American Hero.”

Lupo and Cannell then co-created “The A-Staff,” the action-drama with touches of comedy that turned a large hit for NBC in 1983. Cannell, who died in 2010, famously took the daring step of launching his personal unbiased manufacturing banner on the again of “A-Staff.”

Lupo was a co-creator and key producing companion with Cannell on such subsequent Stephen J. Cannell Prods. hits as NBC’s “Hunter,” starring Fred Dreyer, “Riptide” and “Werewolf.” Lupo and Cannell additionally co-created the much-praised CBS drama “Wiseguy,” starring Ken Wahl as an undercover FBI agent making an attempt to penetrate the world of organized crime. The collection additionally featured future “Breaking Dangerous” and “Higher Name Saul” co-star Jonathan Banks as Wahl’s cynical FBI boss.

Different Cannell-produced collection credit included “The Final Precinct” and “Stingray.”

Outdoors of Cannell’s orbit, Lupo labored on the 1989-90 NBC drama “Hardball,” first season of CBS’ “Walker, Texas Ranger” with Chuck Norris and the 1992-93 Lee Majors drama “Raven” for CBS.

Lately, Lupo penned quite a few pilots for NBC, ABC and Fox. He labored on a short-lived revival of “Hunter” for NBC in 2003. Amongst his closing credit was a 2007 episode of Syfy drama collection “Painkiller Jane.”