Frankie Shaw to Develop Judy Blume Novel ‘Wifey’ as HBO Limited Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Frankie Shaw is ready to develop a restricted collection adaptation of the Judy Blume novel “Wifey” at HBO, Selection has discovered solely.

“Wifey” chronicles one life-changing summer season of Sandy Pressman, a 1970s suburban housewife whose predictable existence compels her to make her wealthy sexual fantasies a actuality.

Shaw is connected to co-write, govt produce, and direct the primary episode of the potential collection with Jeanette Collins and Mimi Friedman additionally connected to write and govt produce. Blume will serve as an govt producer on the challenge, with David Levine, Pleasure Gorman Wettels, and Steve Golin of Nameless Content material additionally govt producing. Jasmine Daghighian of Shaw’s Our Girl Productions will co-executive produce.

This marks the second time in lower than two weeks by which it has been introduced that certainly one of Blume’s novels is being tailored for tv. It was beforehand introduced that Liz Tigelaar is growing a restricted collection at Hulu based mostly on Blume’s novel “Summer time Sisters.” It was additionally just lately introduced that Lionsgate is growing a film based mostly on Blume’s basic ebook “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” with “The Fringe of Seventeen” director Kelly Fremon Craig. Blume’s novels have bought greater than 85 million copies collectively and been translated into 32 languages.

Collins and Friedman’s previous credit embrace exhibits such as “In Dwelling Shade,” “Will and Grace,” “Massive Love,” and “Drop Useless Diva.” Additionally they labored on the critically acclaimed HBO collection “Getting On”.

“Wifey” marks the primary introduced tv challenge for Shaw since her Showtime collection “SMILF” — which she created, starred in, served as showrunner on, and directed — was canceled final 12 months amid allegations of misconduct. Shaw’s total take care of ABC Studios was suspended at the moment, however in accordance to sources she was finally paid out the total quantity of her deal after an inside investigation by the studio cleared her of wrongdoing. She can be set to write and direct the characteristic “Ultraluminous” produced by Steven Soderbergh, which is able to mark her directorial characteristic debut. As an actor, she has appeared in exhibits such as “Mr. Robotic,” “Homecoming,” and “Blue Mountain State.”

Shaw is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Blume is repped by WME. Collins and Friedman are repped by lawyer Daybreak Friedman.