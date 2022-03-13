Frantic action, savage dismemberment and anime mechas in the new Wanted Dead trailer

Third-person shooter and hand-to-hand combat, katana in hand, in a violent sci-fi Hong Kong.

Last October we were able to meet Lieutenant Hannah Stone in which he promised to be a frantic hack and slash de 110 Industries y Soleil, inspired by titles like Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, Ninja Gaiden and Devil’s Third. SXSW 2022 has left us a new trailer for Wanted: Dead where the game shows all its intense third person action.

Wanted: Dead will put us at the controls of Stone, the leader of an elite team known as the ‘Zombie Squad’, in a dark sci-fi Hong Kong with cyberpunk setting. As we’ve seen in this new trailer, the gameplay mixes third-person shooter with visceral melee action.

Wanted Dead will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series throughout this yearKatana in hand, the lieutenant makes her way through her enemies with ferocious violence. The game spare no blood, dismemberments and executions. In addition to the soldiers that we will face, the trailer also shows a spider tank in the purest style Ghost in the Shellan inspiration from classic Japanese animation that we can even see in the game’s logo.

the game goes on planned for this 2022, although we still do not have a date or a release window. Wanted: Dead is confirmed for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Among 110 Industries’ plans for the coming years are Red Goes Faster, an intergalactic racing video game with a sci-fi story, and Vengeance is Mine, an action mech-fighting game due out in 2023.

More about: Wanted Dead.