‘Frasier’ Revival Eyed at Paramount Plus

The long-rumored “Frasier” revival might quickly be a actuality at Paramount Plus.

Selection has confirmed with sources {that a} new iteration of “Frasier” is in discussions at the ViacomCBS streaming service, although these discussions are stated to be within the very early levels.

Reps for CBS Studios and Paramount Plus declined to remark.

Collection star Kelsey Grammer has been attempting to get the revived showcase the bottom for a while. In accordance with sources, one potential hangup for the present is the fee. In any case, “Frasier” was a profitable spinoff of the profitable present “Cheers,” with each exhibits costing a reasonably penny by the point they went off the air. Grammer and every other stars from the unique sequence who would return for the revival would little question count on pay similar to what they had been making at the time the present ended.

Nonetheless, “Frasier” stays one of the vital profitable sitcoms of all time. The present gained 37 Emmy Awards over the course of its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC. Grammer starred as Frasier Crane, a reprisal of his function from “Cheers.” The sequence additionally starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, John Mahoney, and Peri Gilpin.

Selection spoke with the forged and inventive crew behind the present in 2018 as a part of the present’s twenty fifth anniversary, throughout which Gilpin teased the concept of bringing the present again.

“If there was a means that everybody agreed on — not me, however David Lee and Peter Casey and Kelsey and Jimmy Burrows and all of these guys — and everyone thought it was a good suggestion, then yeah. Hell, yeah!” she stated.

If the “Frasier” revival will get the greenlight, it will be the newest in a protracted line of basic hits introduced again for a brand new viewers. Different current examples embrace “The X-Information,” “Jail Break,” “Mad About You,” “Will & Grace,” and “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”).

The transfer would additionally come as media giants like ViacomCBS look to mine their finest recognized IP to attract subscribers to their streaming providers. Paramount Plus would be the house to a revival of the Nickelodeon sequence “iCarly” and is presently prepping a sequence in regards to the making of the basic movie “The Godfather,” with Armie Hammer lately dropping out of the lead function.

TV Line first reported the “Frasier” information.