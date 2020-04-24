Frasier revival is “nonetheless in the works”, confirms star

Frasier could also be again for a one-off particular, in keeping with Peri Gilpin, who performed Roz Doyle on the sitcom.

Chatting with Metro.co.uk, the actress mentioned {that a} Frasier reunion may very well be doable. “There is quite a lot of speak about it. I do suppose there’s one thing happening, however I don’t know precisely what it is or whether or not it would really occur.”

“However it’s in the works,” she continued. “Are you aware what I imply? That appears like a giant tease however I’m being teased too right here!”

The sitcom’s essential forged reunited, 16 years after the present completed, to lift cash for The Actors Fund, which supplies employees inside the leisure trade with monetary help.

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Dan Butler joined Peri by way of Zoom on Stars In The Home – a charity net stream – to lift cash for the actors’ charity.

“It was nice to see them. We see one another repeatedly however not at all times…I don’t know the final time we have been all collectively,” Peri added. “In fact John’s not there and that’s terrible, but it surely was good and for a extremely good trigger.”

John Mahoney, who performed Frasier’s father Martin, died in 2018 aged 77.

In November 2019, Kelsey Grammar confirmed that reboot is “able to go” and will air this summer season.

