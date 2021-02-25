‘Frasier’ Revival With Kelsey Grammer Set at Paramount Plus

The “Frasier” revival has formally been ordered at Paramount Plus.

Unique sequence star Kelsey Grammer will return within the title function along with govt producing. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will function writers and govt producers, with Grammnet Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon additionally govt producing. The sequence shall be produced by CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet Productions, solely for Paramount+. The announcement was made as a part of ViacomCBS’ investor day presentation on Wednesday.

“Having spent over 20 years of my artistic life on the Paramount lot, each producing reveals and performing in a number of, I’d prefer to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” mentioned Grammer. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the following chapter within the persevering with journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Grammer performed the function of Dr. Frasier Crane in three totally different tv sequence – “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier” – tying the file for longest-running tv character. He has gained six Emmys, three Golden Globes, a Display Actors Guild Award and a Tony Award throughout his profession. In complete, he has acquired 18 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations, 16 Display Actors Guild nominations and two Tony nominations. He’s additionally presently set to star in a multi-cam comedy at ABC reverse Alec Baldwin.

He’s repped by UTA and Vault Leisure.

“’Frasier’ is among the most acclaimed comedies in fashionable tv historical past and actually defines premium storytelling,” mentioned David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “There has lengthy been a name from followers for its return, and that decision is now answered because of the wonderful Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic function of Dr. Frasier Crane and an excellent artistic plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We are able to’t wait to disclose its subsequent chapter on Paramount +.”

Grammer has been making an attempt to get the revived showcase the bottom for a while. “Frasier” stays some of the profitable sitcoms of all time, having gained 37 Emmy Awards over the course of its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC. The sequence additionally starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin, none of whom are presently connected to the revival. John Mahoney, who performed Martin Crane, handed away in 2018.