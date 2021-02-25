Frasier: the revival of the series is confirmed on Paramount Plus

Paramount + has officially given the green light to the revival of Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer in the title role again.

The new series is scripted by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). Harris and Cristalli will also serve as executive producers on the series alongside Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon, as well as Grammer himself.

“I have dedicated about 20 years of my creative career to Paramount, producing and acting in series, and I would like to congratulate Paramount + on their entry into the world of streaming,” Grammer said in a statement. “I want to announce that there will be the next chapter in Dr. Frasier Crane’s adventure.”

Frasier was a spin-off of Cheers, but it earned itself by its own merits being a different product, more focused on a smaller number of characters but with some of the actors who have most penetrated the public internationally, as well as a band sound to which we all took (or take) affection at the time.

It remains to be seen what focus they will give to the absence of John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father, as he passed away in 2018.