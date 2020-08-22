Fraud of Rs 938.81 crore from SBI: CBI raids in many places including Delhi, Morena

new Delhi: In the bank fraud case of Rs 938.81 crore in SBI, CBI has conducted raids against the MD, promoter / director of a private company on Saturday, Delhi, Morena and many other locations. CBI continues to raid several cities simultaneously. Also Read – 2 presser cooker IED bomb recovered from captured ISIS terrorist, police said – Delhi was on target

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Morena, in connection with a bank fraud case. pic.twitter.com/87M0ZdOXFt
– ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the CBI has registered a case against the MD, promoter / director of a private company in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. About 938.81 rupees have been allegedly fraudulently related to SBI.

The CBI is searching the premises of the accused in Morena and Delhi in Madhya Pradesh. Waiting for details now.