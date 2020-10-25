Fraudsters made a government website, fake website, you may not even be a victim

new Delhi: Complaints of cheating the public by creating fake websites have come up regarding the schemes of the Central Government. On which the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has cautioned. Actually, the Prime Minister Kisan Energy Security and Upliftment Mahabhiyan (Prime Minister-Kusum) scheme has been implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Under which 60 percent grant is given for solarization of agricultural pumps. This scheme is being implemented by the departments of the state government, in which farmers have to submit only 40 percent of the rest to the department. The details of these departments are on the website of the Ministry. Also Read – UP Transport created fake website, used to charge fake invoices, cheating 10 thousand people …

According to the ministry, since the inception of the scheme, it was learned that some websites have claimed to be the registration portal for PM-Kusum scheme. Such websites are deceiving the general public and collecting money and information from them through fake registration portals.

To avoid any harm to the general public, the ministry first on 18 March last year, then on 3 March this year and then on 10 October, the beneficiaries and the general public do not submit registration fees on any such websites and share their information It was advised to be cautious.

The Ministry has now warned to take action against such websites. Recently it has been seen that some new websites have illegally claimed the registration portal for PM-Kusum scheme. The ministry has again advised all potential beneficiaries and the general public to refrain from depositing money or information on these websites.