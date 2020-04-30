Fred Sirieix on huge shock in First Dates Lodge: “Anticipate the sudden!”

Probably the most romantic present on tv is again as First Dates Lodge lands for a fifth season.

Fred Sirieix and his group of workers are again out on the relationship scene to assist singletons discover love in a stunning First Dates Lodge location.

However in response to the maitre d’, viewers are in for a giant shock this time round…

When requested solely by RadioTimes.com what’s on the horizon, Sirieix laughed: “Anticipate the sudden… I’m critical!”

The star continued: “The primary episode is bonkers – the first two really. I’ll offer you just a little bit from the first episode. There’s two ladies – lovely ladies really – they usually out of the blue realise they know one another! They don’t actually know one another as a result of they’ve by no means met however they know one another from social and different folks. One among them says to the different – as a result of they’ve each seen ladies earlier than however they’re searching for males – one says, ‘Are you aware what, I really fairly fancy you…’

“They go on their respective dates they usually realise they wish to be relationship collectively! What goes on right here?! I’m not going to let you know extra, however count on the sudden that’s all I can say. That might solely occur in the First Dates Lodge. On First Dates, they’re solely going on dates, however in the lodge, they will meet close to the pool or the bar, conditions can happen.”

However does Sirieix get some spare time to hang around along with his workers when filming? Not a lot by the sound of issues, as he described his time on the present as being like the Rihanna tune, Work…

“While you run a lodge, it’s an operation and even at evening you want workers – it’s a 24 hour operation.”

He did admit he has “numerous enjoyable” along with his workers, including: “There’s bits you see on digicam and bits you don’t see on digicam…”

However who will discover love in the First Dates Lodge? There could also be a few shocks in retailer…

First Dates Lodge returns to Channel four tonight at 9pm. When you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV Information.