Fred Sirieix’s The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories sparks backlash

BBC Two’s new TV sequence The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories has sparked a fierce backlash amongst viewers and from main consuming dysfunction charity Beat.

Co-presented by First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix and This Morning’s Zoe Williams, the present is about in a restaurant with a hidden health club, the place “health fanatics” should burn off all of the energy consumed by 20 unsuspecting diners.

Sirieix and Williams additionally try to debunk the science behind energy, earlier than analyzing why a big proportion of the UK inhabitants is reportedly chubby.

Nonetheless, many viewers took to social media on Monday throughout episode one to accuse the programme of triggering disordered consuming habits and inspiring an unhealthy perspective in direction of meals.

I do know we’re in the course of a pandemic & every part, however The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories is a horrible idea which shouldn’t be on television. It’s v triggering and primarily may very well be perceived as encouraging consuming problems. I’m very stunned it acquired commissioned. — Bethan Gorman (@Mrs_Gorman) April 20, 2020

“For each 99.9% of nice, progressive and informative programming the BBC airs throughout its platforms, there’s 0.01% that exhibits disgraceful editorial judgement,” mentioned journalist Sophie Morris.

The advantage of leaving the BBC is that I can tweet this. For each 99.9% of nice, progressive and informative programming the BBC airs throughout its platforms, there’s 0.01% that exhibits disgraceful editorial judgement. Exhibit A: https://t.co/udOh8nmBPH — Sophie Morris (@itssophiemorris) April 20, 2020

“We suggest you don’t watch BBC2 The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories,” consuming dysfunction charity Beat tweeted on Monday, earlier than posting a sequence of tweets revealing that their helpline had been inundated with calls from victims who had discovered the programme tough viewing.

We suggest you don’t watch BBC2 The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories Be part of our on-line assist group ‘The Sanctuary’ as an alternative – open till 11pm tonight for anybody affected by #eatingdisorders Be part of our Ambassador Emily now for assist ???? ➡️https://t.co/WokuU2HuFm pic.twitter.com/hSwRJD1pyg — Beat (@beatED) April 20, 2020

Meals author and former Bake Off contestant Ruby Tandoh self-published an article in regards to the programme, criticising the sequence as “actively dangerous” and stressing that the present’s messaging may show much more dangerous in the course of the nation’s present lockdown.

Tweeting final night time, she wrote, “That is an appalling present premise at the very best of instances, not to mention proper now. folks wrestle SO a lot with their relationships with meals – this may solely worsen that anxiousness. decreasing meals to energy is unhelpful, joyless and leans into disordered consuming.”

Presenter Sirieix retweeted her remark, including that he “[couldn’t] wait” to obtain her “apology tweet in a while,” to which Tandoh criticised him for framing her “as an offended unreasonable lady”.

i completely knew that i might be framed as an offended unreasonable lady for this. i policed my tone soooo fastidiously when penning this reply and but! each single time. https://t.co/BpR0PRRuA7 — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 20, 2020

The BBC has since issued an announcement responding to the criticism, which states the programme “by no means endorses or suggests” limiting energy under ranges really helpful by the federal government:

“The intention of the programme was to offer viewers details about the newest analysis into the science of energy, about why our our bodies want them and the way our our bodies use them. Particularly, it checked out current research by teachers in each the US and the UK, which counsel that diners might make more healthy selections when offered with details about how a lot exercise is required to burn off the calorie content material of dishes.

The voiceover is evident all through that there are authorities pointers for the really helpful variety of energy wanted for the typical man or lady to stay wholesome (2500 for males and 2000 for ladies). The programme by no means endorses or suggests limiting energy under these ranges.”

When you’re searching for extra to observe take a look at our TV Information.