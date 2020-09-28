Freddie Flintoff praised for “extremely brave” bulimia documentary on BBC One

BBC One documentary Freddie Flintoff: Dwelling with Bulimia had a huge impact with viewers on Monday, with some predicting the TV presenter and cricketing legend’s story will save lives.

Flintoff, 42, informed a really private story about his battle with the consuming dysfunction that primarily entails binge-eating and compelled vomiting, however can even present itself with abuse of laxatives and extreme train routines.

He talked to a psychologist about his wrestle with self-image and needed to Google search “fats Flintoff” to search out photos of himself as a younger man for instance his lifelong anxiousness.

The Ashes-winning cricket hero mentioned he hadn’t been accountable for his consuming for 20 yr: “Each time I eat I really feel responsible.”

Initially within the documentary he wasn’t satisfied he may, and even wanted to, change, however after his experiences speaking to fellow victims he finally selected to take motion and confront his dysfunction.

Viewers emphasised the significance of the documentary.

#FreddieFlintoff goes to avoid wasting lives with this documentary. — ???????????? ???????????? (@stevengrocock) September 28, 2020

One fellow sufferer summed up the sensation of many viewers on social media. It was “a documentary wanted for a very long time… One factor that helped me on the street to restoration was realising I used to be not alone”.

A documentary wanted for a very long time, I’ve no doubts he and people who’ve participated on this programme tonight will save lives. One factor that helped me on the street to restoration was realising I used to be not alone. #FreddieFlintoff #LivingWithBulimia — Jess, Meg & Mum. (@Jessmegandmum) September 28, 2020

The High Gear co-presenter’s hour-long documentary was “an extremely brave factor to do”.

I hope that so many individuals watch this and take into consideration the influence of their phrases and behavior on others. Such an extremely brave factor to do #FreddieFlintoff ???????? #mentalhealth #bekind https://t.co/UxEyjwyzIi — Kate Davies (@KateDavies_UK) September 28, 2020

Many commented on the misperception that bulimia was a predominately feminine consuming dysfunction.

This #freddieflintoff documentary about his consuming dysfunction is so unhappy I by no means affiliate this drawback with males but it surely occurs and it’s so upsetting???????? — Olivia Lavelle???? (@olivialavelle1) September 28, 2020

The documentary posted the stark info-graphic that “60% of males with an consuming dysfunction don’t search assist”.

“60% of males with an consuming dysfunction do not search assist” all of us must do not forget that our phrases matter and everybody has their very own battles #FreddieFlintoff #LivingWithBulimia — Fazz Zia (@Fazz_Zia) September 28, 2020

Social media response was unanimously constructive in regards to the “wonderful” documentary.

That was actually an incredible documentary.

Very emotional, painfully trustworthy and so, so essential.

Wishing you all the very best @flintoff11 in your journey to restoration.#FreddieFlintoff #LivingWithBulimia — Adam Fare (@adamfare1996) September 28, 2020

The message that victims weren’t alone was strengthened within the programme and on social media.

A brutal and trustworthy account of bulimia. @flintoff11 and @BBCOne want congratulating for giving this the next profile. It appears he is getting the assist he wants. Physique picture has rather a lot to reply for! ???? Do not be ashamed to talk up! ❤ #bulimia #FreddieFlintoff #legend — John Leslie (@john_leslie1979) September 28, 2020

For one viewer it “introduced previous unresolved emotions again… That was me 30 years in the past. I’m fatter however blissful, wholesome & recovered. I pray he finds a solution to be blissful in his pores and skin too”.

Watching #FreddieFlintoff speak about his #bulimia introduced previous unresolved emotions again ????. That was me 30 years in the past. I’m fatter however blissful, wholesome & recovered. I pray he finds a solution to being blissful in his pores and skin too. What a robust documentary @BBCOne — Erikka Askeland (@Erikkaburgh) September 28, 2020

If you’re affected by an consuming dysfunction, you could find out the place to get assist by way of BBC.co.uk/actionline or the NHS web site.

Freddie Flintoff: Dwelling with Bulimia is offered to look at on BBC iPlayer.

