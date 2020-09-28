General News

Freddie Flintoff praised for “extremely brave” bulimia documentary on BBC One

September 28, 2020
BBC One documentary Freddie Flintoff: Dwelling with Bulimia had a huge impact with viewers on Monday, with some predicting the TV presenter and cricketing legend’s story will save lives.

Flintoff, 42, informed a really private story about his battle with the consuming dysfunction that primarily entails binge-eating and compelled vomiting, however can even present itself with abuse of laxatives and extreme train routines.

He talked to a psychologist about his wrestle with self-image and needed to Google search “fats Flintoff” to search out photos of himself as a younger man for instance his lifelong anxiousness.

The Ashes-winning cricket hero mentioned he hadn’t been accountable for his consuming for 20 yr: “Each time I eat I really feel responsible.”

Initially within the documentary he wasn’t satisfied he may, and even wanted to, change, however after his experiences speaking to fellow victims he finally selected to take motion and confront his dysfunction.

Viewers emphasised the significance of the documentary.

One fellow sufferer summed up the sensation of many viewers on social media. It was “a documentary wanted for a very long time… One factor that helped me on the street to restoration was realising I used to be not alone”.

The High Gear co-presenter’s hour-long documentary was “an extremely brave factor to do”.

Many commented on the misperception that bulimia was a predominately feminine consuming dysfunction.

The documentary posted the stark info-graphic that “60% of males with an consuming dysfunction don’t search assist”.

Social media response was unanimously constructive in regards to the “wonderful” documentary.

The message that victims weren’t alone was strengthened within the programme and on social media.

For one viewer it “introduced previous unresolved emotions again… That was me 30 years in the past. I’m fatter however blissful, wholesome & recovered. I pray he finds a solution to be blissful in his pores and skin too”.

If you’re affected by an consuming dysfunction, you could find out the place to get assist by way of BBC.co.uk/actionline or the NHS web site.

Freddie Flintoff: Dwelling with Bulimia is offered to look at on BBC iPlayer.

