Freddie Flintoff says he was “embarrassed” by how competitive he was on Top Gear: “I had to have a chat with myself”

The rapport between the presenters has all the time been a key a part of the Top Gear dynamic – and with that rapport comes a sure diploma of competitiveness.

And in accordance to host Freddie Flintoff, he went to this point in his makes an attempt to win a problem within the upcoming new collection that he had to have a phrase with himself afterwards.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press at a dwell screened Q&A forward of the brand new collection, the previous cricketer mentioned, “If you discuss competitors, it could carry the most effective out of me however it could additionally carry the worst out of me as properly.

“I’ve simply acquired to mood it a little bit. And I forgot myself in one of many movies, in a single episode we had the automotive equal of musical chairs and I took Chris (Harris) out fairly badly as a result of I was decided to win.

“And afterwards, I’m not going to lie, I had to go and have a chat with myself as a result of I was a little bit embarrassed with my behaviour.

“So I simply have to mood it a little bit from time to time, however there’s all the time dishonest going on there’s all the time making an attempt to discover an angle, however it’s carried out in the most effective of humour.”

Since he began as a presenter in 2019, Flintoff has all the time been eager to correctly throw himself into the challenges – and that’s no completely different this time spherical.

In a single episode, he drives a traditional automotive at 200MPH on a runway, one thing which he described as one in all his most enjoyable experiences inside a automotive.

“I’ve pushed quick in newer vehicles and it’s a lot simpler, however in that factor all the pieces strikes it was shaking – I felt like Marty McFly in Again to the Future!” he mentioned.

“And likewise at that place final collection I had a little bit of an off, I went off the tip of the runway after I couldn’t cease so I was cautious of that after I was breaking late.

“However I believe it’s probably the most enjoyable experiences i’ve had in a automotive, simply getting the chance to do it in a automotive which I keep in mind popping out within the late 80s early 90s. To get the possibility to drive it was one factor however at 200MPH was unbelievable.”

And thrilling although that may have been, Flintoff says he thinks the challenges are solely going to get harder in future collection of the present, and he envisages there may come a time the place he has to refuse a problem.

“Thus far there’s been nothing that I’ve mentioned no to however that may change, as a result of I did the bungee within the final collection and it appears the challenges get increasingly,” he mentioned.

“I believe we’re pushing the boundaries on a regular basis, and I hope there’ll come a time the place I say no, as a result of that’ll imply we’ve moved on and on and on to one thing which you suppose ‘I’m not fancying’ that – however to this point I’m all proper with it.”