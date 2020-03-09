Free Cinema Tickets to see Dream Horse!

Jan Vokes (Toni Collette), a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband Brian (Owen Teale) and native accountant Howard Davies (Damian Lewis) to assist her convey collectively a syndicate of native individuals to breed a foal – which they title Dream Alliance. On the racetrack, he proves himself to be greater than a match for the multi-million pound racehorses he comes up in opposition to – a real working-class champion, taking over the institution at their very own recreation. Dream begins to alter the lives of everybody within the syndicate, not least Jan’s. He’s every part to her: pal, confidant and an escape from a lifetime of all the time placing different individuals’s wants first.

Preview screening on Monday 23 March 2020 — 6pm arrival for six.30pm screening.

Click on right here and enter code BDQ245 to obtain and print your ticket(s).

Tickets are allotted on a first-come, first served foundation, so e-book now to keep away from lacking out!

See the checklist of taking part Cineworld cinemas under:

Ashton Below Lyne

Basildon

Belfast

Birmingham NEC

Bolton

Bristol

Cardiff

Castleford

Crawley

Enfield

Feltham

Glasgow Renfrew Road

Ipswich

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Nottingham

Poole

Sheffield

Stevenage

Wandsworth

Dream Horse is in cinemas from 17 April 2020. Cert PG, 102minutes.

To realize admittance, tickets ought to be offered to the field workplace together with a duplicate of this web page of Radio Occasions. ID could also be requested.

Phrases and circumstances Tickets are topic to availability and will probably be allotted on a first-come, first-served foundation through information.com/dreamhorse (enter code BDQ245). You might declare up to two tickets. You will need to print out your ticket. No photocopies will probably be accepted. The tickets are usually not for resale. No money different. No late admittance. The cinema reserves the proper to refuse admission. Within the occasion of a dispute, the cinema supervisor’s choice is ultimate. Please word the provide will not be out there in all UK places — please test our web site (above) for location particulars. For full phrases and circumstances, click on right here. © 2020 Dream Horse Movies Restricted and Channel 4 Tv Company.