Free Comic Book Day Postponed Until Summer 2020



Unfastened Comic E ebook Day 2020 has been postponed to an unspecified date later within the summertime due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diamond Comic Distributors made the announcement on their net web page on Thursday. The event was initially scheduled for Saturday, Might 2.

“The severity and timing of the impact of the COVID-19 virus can’t be predicted with any easy activity, nonetheless the safety of our retailer companions and comic e ebook fanatics is simply too essential to probability,” Diamond Founder and CEO Steve Geppi said in a comment. “As on a regular basis, we acknowledge your enthusiasm for and beef up of the comic enterprise’s good event and look ahead to celebrating with you later inside the Summer season.”

47 different comics have been launched for Unfastened Comic E ebook Day. The Unfastened Comic E ebook Day net web page lists comics that features X-Males, Spider-Man, Donald Duck, Riverdale, Facet highway Fighter, My Little Pony, Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, and Bloodshot, with way more available on the day.

Shock is planning to launch new storylines for X-Males and Spider-Man on Unfastened Comic E ebook Day. X-Males #1 comes from Space of X creator Jonathan Hickman and artist Pepe Larraz. A press liberate from February said it “will lead proper right into a game-changing summer season for all of X.”

As for DC, they’ve been planning a big event for the Flash on Unfastened Comic E ebook Day which may followup the Flash Forward miniseries. DC says the comic “lays the basis for way more seismic-level changes inside the DC Universe.” Shock and DC haven’t launched any liberate changes due to Unfastened Comic E ebook Day’s prolong presently.

While it’s on a regular basis good to beef up native comic e ebook stores, now might be the most efficient time to stay at home and bear some comics digitally. IGN has rounded up hyperlinks to various charities and suggestions on preserve safe all through these events.

