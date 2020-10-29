Free Corona Vaccine: PM Modi’s big announcement – everyone will get Corona vaccine, no one will miss

Coronavirus Vaccine: PM Narendra Modi (PM Nanerndra Modi) has made a big announcement in his interview. The PM has said that whenever the corona vaccine comes, every citizen of the country will be vaccinated, no one will remain untouched by it. In his first interview of the Coronavirus round, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Nanerndra Modi) has made this big announcement regarding the Coronavirus Vaccine. In spite of the current changing circumstances, he also presented the significance of the ‘New India’ vision across the world. Also Read – US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump said after voting in West Palm- I voted for a person named Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told in an interview to The Economic Times that how the measures taken to save the lives of people in the country during lockdown proved to be effective. How the economy is coming back on track even during these difficult times. He also told that we are still firmly hopeful of the goal of a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024.

In his interview, PM Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to his critics and said that those who only have to oppose the government at all times, keep doing it. They are saying anything, keep saying. But whenever the corona vaccine arrives, it will be given to everyone '.

He said that those who are closest to the danger of corona at the beginning of the vaccination campaign of the corona vaccine will be included first. This will include frontline workers fighting the war against Corona. National Expert Group is working on making the vaccine and the process of making the vaccine is still going on. It is undergoing trials.