Free Fire and BTS in an unexpected combination: the new battle royale collaboration is coming soon

The icons of Korean pop will invade our mobile devices in a still unknown event.

The popular mobile battle royale, Free Fire, has just announced its new collaborationthis time joining forces with BTS, the extremely popular Korean pop band. There is no specific information about this crossover, but we know that whatever Garena is preparing, we will see it later. end of March.

The collaboration will arrive at the end of March“BTS is a worldwide phenomenonhis appeal and influence are unmatched,” shared Harold Teo, producer of Free Fire at Garena. “We’re very excited to welcome BTS as our newest brand ambassadors, and we can’t wait to share more details of our ongoing collaboration.”

In case you don’t know the name, BTS is currently one of the musical groups More popular of the moment, counting on millions of fans worldwide. Now not only his followers, but also Free Fire players will be able to see the band under a new project that could take us by surprise.

When will we know more details? Garena did not specify or reveal more than what we already shared with you, but she asked her community, as usual, not to take her eyes off her social media for any news —Facebook, Instagram and Youtube—.

Free Fire has already earned a reputation for its interesting collaborations that include community rewards, like the one we saw with Street Fighter in mid-2021, or the Assassin’s Creed one announced earlier this year.

More about: Free Fire and Garena.