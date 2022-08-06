Free Fire: free codes for today Friday August 5, 2022

Every day codes with rewards are released in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on mobile devices, and one of the main reasons for this is because of the constant support it receives from its managers. One of the ways they reward players, in addition to supporting the game, is by releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play on both iOS and Android.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunity, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain timeso you should hurry to try them and, if it fails, simply move on to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today August 5, 2022

SARG-886A-V5GR



FF11-DAKX-4WHV



WLSG-JXS5-KFYR



FF11-WFNP-P956



B6IY-CTNH-4PV3



8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ



FF11-HHGC-GK3B



FF11-NJN5-YS3E



FF10-GCGX-RNHY



X99T-K56X-DJ4X



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA



FF11-64XN-JZ2V



FF11-9MB3-PFA5



FF10-617K-GUF9



W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E



ZRJA-PH29-4KV5



Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N



IJHR-3Y6G-BVWF



H8IR-FBG3-UIRJ



MEFO-3R57-8G5B



5YF7-XOIV-5JCF



FI8E-QRSC-7GYE



RDXO-5UFH-W837



Y4BN-POYI-R5OA



GQRF-GBIK-QFHO



XRJG-PGWY-Q31G



4YFO-L4XE-FJPR



GVHR-7UTU-ERFV



RXV6-BXQ8-M2PF



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

The main thing is to access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once we are in it, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Once we have done it, in the new page that opens we will have to enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



More about: Free Fire, Garena Free Fire, Free Codes, Codes, Rewards, Ios and Android.