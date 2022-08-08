Free Fire: free codes for today Monday August 8, 2022

The battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire receives codes with rewards every day.

One of the most played games in the world on mobile devices is Free Fire, which has constant support from its managers who, day by day, decide to reward their players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play, either on Android or iOS.

If you are a Free Fire player and want to unlock rewards, here are a series of free codes that you can redeem in the title, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain time and become invalid in minutes. You will have to hurry to redeem them and remember: if one fails, simply move on to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today August 8, 2022

W73D-61AW-NGL2



FV5B-NJ45-IT8U



F7YG-T1BE-456Y



FJBH-VFS4-TY23



AMCT-7DU2-K2U2



LQ6Q-2A95-G29F



HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H



QA97-CXS2-J0F0



FDG3-H45R-T8G7



FF5D-SR4E-QD11



XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ



F87G-YF3D-GE6B



F5J6-YUH7-6GVT



F4N5-K6LY-OU9I



FH2G-YFDH-E34G



EH4J-I5T8-7G6Y



MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA



X99T-K56X-DJ4X



W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E



MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA



B6IY-CTNH-4PV3



WLSG-JXS5-KFYR



FF11-WFNP-P956



FF11-NJN5-YS3E



FF10-GCGX-RNHY



8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ



FF11-HHGC-GK3B



ZRJA-PH29-4KV5



SARG-886A-V5GR



FF11-9MB3-PFA5



FF10-617K-GUF9



FF11-64XN-JZ2V



FF11-DAKX-4WHV



FF11-64XN-JZ2V



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



More about: Free Fire, Garena Free Fire, Free Codes, Codes, Rewards, Ios and Android.