Free Fire: free codes for today Monday September 12, 2022

Every day codes with rewards are released in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on mobile devices, and one of the main reasons for this is because of the constant support it receives from each and every one of those responsible. Therefore, they decide to reward their players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play on both iOS and Android.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunity, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain time. So you must hurry to redeem them and remember, if it fails, just go to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today September 12, 2022

L6FD-2JS6-W0N2



EUUM-7G33-N2T8



HZFR-YHCQ-VFR9



WXAD-BEOE-NR1W



QZ29-JLEN-DSAM



V7FQ-AQFA-1JTX



FFPL-NZUW-MALS



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



FFPL-UED9-3XRT



FFBC-JVGJ-J6VP



XUW3-FNK7-AV8N



1UJD-20PP-N9RP



FFX6-0C2I-IVYU



FFXV-GG8N-U4YB



WLSG-JXS5-KFYR



FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL



FFTI-LM65-9NZB



ESX2-4ADS-M4K



FFBC-LLP5S-98AW



4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9



3IBB-MSL7-AK8G



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



More about: Free Fire, Free Codes and Garena.