Free Fire: free codes for today Monday September 5, 2022

The battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire receives codes with rewards every day.

One of the most played games in the world on mobile devices is Free Fire, which has constant support from its managers who, day by day, decide to reward their players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play, either on Android or iOS.

If you are a Free Fire player and want to unlock rewards, here are a series of free codes that you can redeem in the title, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain time and become invalid in minutes. You will have to hurry to redeem them and remember: if one fails, simply move on to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today September 5, 2022

RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK



PACJ-JTUA-29UU



FFPL-UED9-3XRT



R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX



TJ57-OSSD-N5AP



FFBC-LQ6S-7W25



FF11-DAKX-4WHV



8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ



FF11-WFNP-P956



FF11-64XN-JZ2V



FF11-NJN5-YS3E



W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E



ZZAT-XB24-QES8



FFIC-33NT-EUKA



FF10-HXQB-BH2J



WLSG-JXS5-KFYR



X99T-K56X-DJ4X



FFIC-33NT-EUKA



B6IY-CTNH-4PV3



FF10-HXQB-BH2J



WLSG-JXS5-KFYR



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E



U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG



VNY3-MQWN-KEGU



ZZAT-XB24-QES8



X99T-K56X-DJ4X



W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E



MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E



U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG



VNY3-MQWN-KEGU



FF9M-J31C-XKRG



FFCO-8BS5-JW2D



FAX-2YXE-6RF2



FFIC-JGW9-NKYT



HAYA-TOAV-U76V



FFIC-DCTS-L5FT



TFF9-VNU6-UD9J



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



More about: Free Fire, Garena and Free Codes.