Free Fire: free codes for today Sunday August 21, 2022

Every day codes with rewards are released in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on mobile devices, and one of the main reasons for this is because of the constant support it receives from each and every one of those responsible. Therefore, they decide to reward their players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play on both iOS and Android.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunity, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain time. So you must hurry to redeem them and remember, if it fails, just go to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today August 21, 2022

FFBC2T35EPWZ



FFBCEGMPC3HZ



FFTILM659NZB



FFBCC4QWKLL9



FFBCJVGJJ6VP



FFBCZD9RDP44



FFBCAC836MAC



FFBCLP5S98AW



FFBCLY4LNC4B



FFBCLAK9KYGM



FFICDCTSL5FT



YXY3EGTLHGJX



3IBBMSL7AK8G



W0JJAFV3TU5E



R9UVPEYJOXZX



XUW3FNK7AV8N



TJ57OSSDN5AP



WLSGJXS5KFYR



B6IYCTNH4PV3



4ST1ZTBE2RP9



EW529ALDLWWS



H44BY3RXF8MV



XFHG6E93SADY



S7EA7G2UCW94



ZH6CDBXFDSPN



468DA6XFCPDW



ZKC8ZS35GU3V



BYWL56K44RKH

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, don’t worry, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



