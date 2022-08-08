Free Fire: free codes for today Sunday August 7, 2022

Every day codes with rewards are released in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on mobile devices, and one of the main reasons for this is because of the constant support it receives from each and every one of those responsible. Therefore, they decide to reward their players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play on both iOS and Android.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunity, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain time. So you should hurry to redeem them and remember, if it fails, just try a different one.

Free Free Fire codes for today August 7, 2022

HTY3-RIFG-OR3F



Z2FB-HASU-3VXS



4UBY-XPTW-ERES



FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9



BKSK-ECCM-JZEB



L8LN-F5WK-2YPN



TPNA-MS84-ZE8E



26JT-3G6R-QVAV



A46N-U6UF-Q2JP



6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8



FAG4-LHKD-92GZ



RHUV-SWWV-N9G4



FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP



5R8S-AGS5-MCK5



2K5A-WHD3-FKWB



XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ



AMCT-7DU2-K2U2



LQ6Q-2A95-G29F



HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H



QA97-CXS2-J0F0



W73D-61AW-NGL2



UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U



NLCB-6S92-K2DE



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below: