Free Fire: free codes for today Thursday August 11, 2022

Every day codes with rewards are released in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on mobile devices, and one of the main reasons for this is because of the constant support it receives from each and every one of those responsible. Therefore, they decide to reward their players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play on both iOS and Android.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunity, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. They are single use only though some of them expire in a certain time. So you must hurry to redeem them and remember, if it fails, just go to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today August 11, 2022

6LU69JJZJ7S8



FAG4LHKD92GZ



HDQKXDFJ7D4H



Z2FBHASU3VXS



4UBYXPTWERES



FXDSTSWYQTJ9



BKSKECCMJZEB



L8LNF5WK2YPN



QA97CXS2J0F0



W73D61AWNGL2



UK2PZ3NFGV5U



NLCB6S92K2DE



TPNAMS84ZE8E



FAC2YXE6RF2



R9UVPEYJOXZX



RRQ3SSJTN9UK



22NSM7UGSZM7



TFF9VNU6UD9J



FFPLUED93XRT



TJ57OSSDN5AP



MM5ODFFDCEEW



FFICDCTSL5FT



PACJJTUA29UU



FFBCLQ6S7W25



RHUVSWWVN9G4



FBJ9MTXB9XAP



5R8SAGS5MCK5



2K5AWHD3FKWB



XKVJM65ANPUQ



AMCT7DU2K2U2



LQ6Q2A95G29F



26JT3G6RQVAV



A46NU6UFQ2JP



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



