Free Fire: free codes for today Tuesday September 20, 2022

We can earn rewards in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire every day.

That Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on iOS and Android is no coincidence, since it receives constant support from its managers. These are very focused on rewarding their most loyal players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play for mobile devices.

If you are one of them, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. We must warn you that they are only for a single use, and that some of them expire in a certain time. So you will have to hurry to redeem them and, if one fails, you will simply have to move on to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today September 20, 2022

1ZKU 4UXQ 12VY



OWEH IVL4 96JT



FISZ WZBS TO3B



4SOI HXDW 776C



Q2H3 19K2 BA1D



FFBC LY4L NC4B



WOJJ AFV3 TU5E



B61Y HW 4PV3



FFBC AC83 6MAC



FFBC LLP5 S98AW



4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9



WLSG JXS5 KFYR



FFPL FMSJ DKEL



FFTI LM65 9NZB



ESX 24AD SM4K



3IBB MSL7 AK8G



FFPL NZUW MALS



YXY3 EGTL HGJX



FFPL UED93 XRT



FFBC JVGJ J6VP



XUW3 FNK7 AV8N



ENHK QTVU JS4G



K2BH D8IT 3TND



N76M UWJ7 MECO



HOO1 FA5E 2J85



TFC6 EUTL 9QF9



T42R 3MVC C636



XA3X ESOO KAOY



2JIB 827C 84TG



RXD9 1OX4 J3LM



P87Q ISHXD W776C



Q2H3 19K2 BA1D



5B9L U6VC 696M



JBEZ IOAH 8IF8



V8W6 X18O B9ZZ



6RCF VRY4 R8GN



I73F XIVN DRXY



P87Q ISZS PSJ4



W5SA QBD3 4EDQ



XMX6 BQ44 MVDH



6XQG HYRW 3BRZ



XNB7 1FHO J2B7



7AWZ VQA4 OJT2



X9MC YG34 APUC



9328 DGY3 STGT



GOOF 39NU JOPV



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.



More about: Free Fire, Free Codes and Garena.