Free Fire: free codes for today Tuesday September 20, 2022

We can earn rewards in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire every day.
That Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on iOS and Android is no coincidence, since it receives constant support from its managers. These are very focused on rewarding their most loyal players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play for mobile devices.
If you are one of them, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. We must warn you that they are only for a single use, and that some of them expire in a certain time. So you will have to hurry to redeem them and, if one fails, you will simply have to move on to the next one.
Free Free Fire codes for today September 20, 2022
- 1ZKU 4UXQ 12VY
- OWEH IVL4 96JT
- FISZ WZBS TO3B
- 4SOI HXDW 776C
- Q2H3 19K2 BA1D
- FFBC LY4L NC4B
- WOJJ AFV3 TU5E
- B61Y HW 4PV3
- FFBC AC83 6MAC
- FFBC LLP5 S98AW
- 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9
- WLSG JXS5 KFYR
- FFPL FMSJ DKEL
- FFTI LM65 9NZB
- ESX 24AD SM4K
- 3IBB MSL7 AK8G
- FFPL NZUW MALS
- YXY3 EGTL HGJX
- FFPL UED93 XRT
- FFBC JVGJ J6VP
- XUW3 FNK7 AV8N
- ENHK QTVU JS4G
- K2BH D8IT 3TND
- N76M UWJ7 MECO
- HOO1 FA5E 2J85
- TFC6 EUTL 9QF9
- T42R 3MVC C636
- XA3X ESOO KAOY
- 2JIB 827C 84TG
- RXD9 1OX4 J3LM
- P87Q ISHXD W776C
- Q2H3 19K2 BA1D
- 5B9L U6VC 696M
- JBEZ IOAH 8IF8
- V8W6 X18O B9ZZ
- 6RCF VRY4 R8GN
- I73F XIVN DRXY
- P87Q ISZS PSJ4
- W5SA QBD3 4EDQ
- XMX6 BQ44 MVDH
- 6XQG HYRW 3BRZ
- XNB7 1FHO J2B7
- 7AWZ VQA4 OJT2
- X9MC YG34 APUC
- 9328 DGY3 STGT
- GOOF 39NU JOPV
How to redeem Free Fire codes?
If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:
- You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.
- Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
- After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.
- We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.
