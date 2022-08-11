Free Fire: so you can put your name in white and make the nick invisible

Garena’s free to play mobile game is one of the most popular games on iOS and Android.

When we talk about Free Fire, we talk about one of the most popular video games on the market and one of the preferred options of mobile gamers. Garena’s free to play shooter is a sensation on both iOS and Android, both because of the support it receives from its managers and from its users.

If you want to get the most out of Free Fire, we recommend that you take a look at the free codes that unlock rewards that we publish every day in 3DJuegos, but if what you are looking for is tricks to personalize your namewe are here to tell you how to use blank spaces to take your nickname to a new level or differentiate yourself from those of the rest of the players, since the base game does not allow you to use them with the keyboard.

How to use an invisible space in Free Fire

If you want a small white space, copy the invisible space that we leave you in parentheses: ( )



If you want a larger blank space, copy and paste it as many times as you like.



To make your name invisible, you must paste one of these spaces in the section change nickname located in your personal Free Fire account.



Things to keep in mind for your nickname

You can have a nickname of 12 characters, all of them invisible, although once a user has it you cannot have it.



you can experiment with between 3 and 12 characters to make parts of your nickname invisible, interspersing the spaces with letters.



to make parts of your nickname invisible, interspersing the spaces with letters. You can use the invisible space as part of the clan name and even chat with it.



