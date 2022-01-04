Free January Games for Subscribers on PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro and Prime Gaming

Subscription services for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, etc. Ring in the new year by changing your incentives to join.

The year changes but good customs do not. Since this Saturday, several platforms have changed the list of incentives for their subscription services, thus allowing their users a new assortment of proposals that will surely give them great afternoons of fun in PC, PlayStation, Xbox y Stadia. From 3DJuegos we do not waste time anymore and we offer in this special a summary of the highlights.

A person to open the year

We didn’t have to wait long to find the great Persona 5 Strikers available in PS Plus, a different adventure but with all the essence of the veteran saga that at the beginning of last year left very good feelings in the writing of 3DJuegos with its fusion of the playability of a JRPG with the mechanics of a musou.

Nor has it been so long since the premiere of DiRT 5, one of the first driving video games that, despite also launching on PS4, wanted to take advantage of the new technologies of PS5. With its download, users will be able to find an off-road racing experience rich in offline and online game modes.

If all of the above does not interest you or you want more, with PS Plus this month we can take some group shots with Deep Rock Galactic, a cooperative FPS that incorporates in its proposal rude space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally generated caves and Endless hordes of alien monsters.

Note: PS Plus news will be available from January 4.

PlayStation Plus Collection [Solo PS5]

The premiere of PS5 was accompanied in November by the PlayStation Plus Collection, an assortment of 20 PS4 video games that defined their generation:

Sony Worldwide Studios Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third developments Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

You can subscribe to PS Plus from 8.99 euros per month

Between indies and classics

To start the year, Microsoft invites us to travel to a cybernetic world in an action-shooter RPG proposal that mixes hack and slash gameplay with twin-stick mechanics. The objective is to overcome different levels, taking out hordes of robots along the way thanks to all kinds of combinations of nuclear weapons.

More independent games. From the second fortnight of the month the protagonism of the Games with gold will be Aground an RPG where, as part of the last human survivors on a desert island, you have to manufacture, excavate and build what you need to survive with life together with the other accident victims.

Finally, two classics. For the first fortnight we will have the opportunity to download Radiant Silvergun, a vertical perspective shooter released more than 20 years ago that was optimized and optimized for its premiere on Xbox 360. Already in the second fortnight we find Space Invaders Infinity Gene, which has plenty of presentation .

Subscribe to Xbox Live Gold from 19.95 euros the quarter

Five other games to add

Prime Gaming is still a great incentive for Amazon to get us free games every month. In this sense, for January there are five new features announced, highlighting Two Point Hospital, for all those who want to build first-rate health centers, and WRC 7, with its 2017 world rally races.

Abandon Ship

In other Waters

Paper Beast: Folded Edition

Two Point Hospital

WRC 7

You can subscribe to Amazon Prime for 3.99 euros per month

Variety and many novelties

Stadia Pro continues with the turn of the year offering games to its users and invites us to enjoy via streaming Darksiders 3, the latest installment of this beloved saga. DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders, Shantae Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut and The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark complete the list of novelties.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Darksiders III

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

Shantae Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Join Stadia Pro for 9.99 euros per month

Other subscription services

Game Pass y PS Now

In addition to these services that we have told you about, there are other subscription platforms that you can join. For example, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, which will give you access to a huge number of video games for a few euros a month, with options to play through the cloud as well.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (first month for 1 euro). Immediate access to hundreds of games, including all Microsoft exclusives. In addition, the subscription includes access to EA Play and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

PlayStation Now (3 months for 24.99 euros). It allows its subscribers to enjoy up to 700 titles from PS4, PS3 and PS2 on PC, and from PS5 and PS4 via streaming, being able to download those titles on Sony consoles.

